The Pan-African television show creating a buzz

Brian Sokutu

Produced by Rose and Oaks Media, The Buzz, which can be viewed on DStv, brings a fresh new look and feel to the screen.

Despite their diverse backgrounds and hailing from different countries, a panel of five women in the Pan-African television show The Buzz, have discovered having one thing in common – issues they are grappling with in the continent cut across boundaries.

Hosted by South Africa’s popular television and radio personality Anele Mdoda, the show, which is in its fifth season on DStv’s brand new channel Honey TV, has gone through a final recording in Johannesburg, with journalists watching the set behind the scenes.

Featuring Zimbabwean Davina Mavuwa, Kenyan Rachel Mwangemi, Nigerian Pearl Umeh and Congolese Zanna Katoka, the show is spontaneous, light-hearted and insightful, with entertaining content.

1/3 The hosts pose for a picture during filming for The Buzz. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/3 Zanna Katoka during filming for The Buzz. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/3 Anele Mdoda during filming for The Buzz. Picture: Neil McCartney

In each episode, the panel of elegantly dressed women sit in a lounge setting to discuss viewers’ personal problems, give advice and share their own experiences – at the end voting on what they think the viewer should do about a dilemma.

“The Buzz is a talk show like no other, you have strong opinionated voices from five opinionated women from across Africa,” said the show’s head of content, Zinzi Velelo.

“The fact that the viewer can be assisted with life issues by just writing to us and an entire half hour is dedicated to solving an individual’s problem, is what makes it so authentic. “Africa can now hear and see how other Africans live and navigate through life’s challenges.”

“We wanted to give viewers that chilling at home vibe,” said Mdoda, who is also the executive producer. “Every time my friends and I go through hard times, we talk about them lounging in a setting similar to the design of this studio.”

The Buzz team has opened up about their experiences in the project. “This has been life-changing, also teaching me not to be hard on people.

When people write in and share their challenges in life, I realise that it is also a self-journey for me,” said Mavuwa.

1/3 Anele Mdoda during filming for The Buzz. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/3 Davina Mavuwa during filming for The Buzz. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/3 Rachel Mwangemi during filming for The Buzz. Picture: Neil McCartney

Said Umeh: “In the show, I am dealing with issues I can relate to on a daily basis. The Buzz has taught me about things I did not know – like being able to listen to diverse opinions.”

For Mwangemi, the show has been “an enlightening journey”.

“I may have a strong voice, but the beautiful women around me have helped me to deal with many issues,” she said.

Asked about what the panel – coming from different backgrounds – had in common, Mdoda said: “As mothers, the protection of children is something common across the world.”

Mwangemi said: “We share the same joys – generally about everything.” Added Umeh: “Our advice is based on our honest perspective.”

– brians@citizen.co.za