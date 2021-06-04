What happened to Bongani Fassie?

Kaunda Selisho

Bongani Fassie's new Moja Love show will find out where he is, how he's doing, what happened after his mother's death and what he's up to now.

In 2006, Bongani Fassie was one of the hottest things to have happened to contemporary South African music, much like his iconic mother, the late Brenda Fassie.

However, some years later he went on to live such a quiet life that many were left asking what happened to Bongani.

Well, from Saturday 5 June onwards a new show titled Finding Bongani Fassie will venture to answer that question.

Episode 1 of the first season of Finding Bongani Fassie will air on Moja Love (DStv channel 157) at 8.30pm on Saturday 5 June.

Although Fassie had been in the limelight in some form or other thanks to the fact that he was the son of a South African pop legend, his life took an interesting turn after Brenda’s death in May 2004 when she was just 39 years old.

In the new reality series, the producer and musician in his own right will reveal what it was like growing up in a celebrity’s family, how her death rocked his life and his struggle to protect Brenda’s legacy and secure his own.

According to DStv, Bongani promises to open up about his own struggles with mental health and the effects of the speculation surrounding his mother’s death.

No stone will be left unturned in this show as Fassie endeavours to shed light on the behind-the-scenes fight over Brenda’s millions, her estate and music rights.

Perhaps he may even touch on what happened after the split of his music group, Jozi, and what his relationship with Da L.E.S and Ishmael is like after the group lost former bandmate Luther “Crazy Lu” Cohen in 2019.