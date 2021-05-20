Goodbye ‘Kagiso Khoza’: M-Net confirms Loyiso MacDonald’s exit

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After five years Sgaqagaqa bows out.

The Queen fans are saying goodbye to another beloved character, Kagiso Khoza played by Loyiso MacDonald.

Reports circulated earlier in the week that MacDonald’s departure was imminent. M-Net, the channel distributor of Mzansi Magic, confirmed on Thursday the news is indeed true.

Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said in a statement MacDonald had entertained viewers for the past five years.

“As Mzansi Magic, we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future plans. It is always sad when a talent leaves a show. However, that is the nature of the business. It also means we are a platform that grows individuals to be more daring and more explorative,” Philiso said.

Affectionately known as “Sgaqagaqa”, Kagiso and sister Kea Khoza (Dineo Langa) made memorable scenes for fans. Kagiso’s calm demeanour, often battling between the good and bad sides of himself, worked for his family’s cocaine business.

He tried several times to live a crime-free life which often failed and was a handy assassin too. His love interests also caused much confusion but he ended up with Goodness (Zenande Mfenyaya), the woman his family hated before.

Kagiso was a character who was flawed but loved by the audience. His exit is to “pursue other endeavours”, the channel said.

Langa who left The Queen in 2019 posted they had a long-overdue reunion with another former co-star Rami Chuene who played T-Gom on the telenovela.

In 2020, he received his first South African Film and Television award (Safta) for best supporting actor. MacDonald has been one of the few actors who remained from the first season of Connie and Shona Ferguson’s creation.

Just this month, Xolani Mayekiso who played Thato took to Twitter to announce his departure from the show. His exit was called the best scene on local TV.