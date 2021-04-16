‘7de Laan’ first ever crossover features ‘Skeem Saam’

Citizen reporter

Soapie fans will be in for a treat later this month as 7de Laan on SABC2 has announced it will broadcast three special episodes featuring two characters from e.tv’s Skeem Saam, Patrick Seleka who plays Kat and Clement Maosa as Kwaito.

They said in a statement this is their very first crossover of this nature and “7de Laan explores the phenomenon of the concept to enhance the viewing experience for both shows”.

So why the crossover? Actor Seleka (Kat) said it would give viewers an understanding that shows can work together to create a bigger picture. The storyline will be a comedic one ” that plays out as a production company filming scenes featuring Kat and Kwaito in Beleef, an affluent restaurant in Hillside (7de Laan)”.

7de Laan characters Ivy and Blyde, played by Nazli George and Blyde Smit, both vie for the director’s attention to be extras, to the extent that they overstep their roles. Nazli said this was refreshing: “In my 30-year career span in the arts, I find it a refreshing approach for soapies such as ours to allow actors to transition as such. I wouldn’t mind seeing it more frequently.”

7de Laan said it hoped its viewers and those of Skeem Saam “will enjoy this approach to story telling and encourage viewers to tune in.”

The episodes will air on 20, 21 and 26 April at 6pm on SABC2.

The Afrikaans soapy was hit with a setback in late January when the SABC announced it was cutting the number of weekly episodes. Audiences from 5 April now watch 7de Laan three times a week – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state broadcaster said it was “diversifying” content by introducing two new shows on SABC2 and 3.