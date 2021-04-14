Lerato Maimela

'More Bridgerton love coming to this room soon! Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4...four added actors to Season 2.'

The journey to finding love for the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family has been extended, as Netflix has renewed the England regency era TV series for two more seasons.

The executive producer of the TV show, Chris van Dusen, took to Twitter to announce that the series will be renewed for season 3 and season 4.

More #Bridgerton love coming to this room soon! Renewed for Seasons 3 AND 4! I’ve poured every ounce of myself into creating this show and the way the world continues to embrace it continues to AMAZE ME. Thank you @netflix ???? #BridgertonS3 #BridgertonS4 #ComingSoon #Surreal ???????? pic.twitter.com/qssxTo1bLp — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) April 13, 2021

Van Dusen expressed his gratitude for how the world continues to embrace Bridgerton, with all the time, resources and efforts that he has put into creating the show.

Netflix also announced on Twitter on 5 April that four new actors have been cast for the second season of the series.

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2: Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother. Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

Van Dusen also shared with his Twitter followers how privileged he felt to have written the Duke of Hastings for the series and how thankful he is for the love that the fans have given the character throughout the first season of the show.

Writing the Duke of Hastings for this series has been a true privilege and I’ll forever cherish His Grace’s #Bridgerton reign. Thank you to the fans for embracing him and to @regejean for bringing him to life in such beautifully moving and memorable ways. #TheDukeIsForever???????????? pic.twitter.com/6Pjh2i4bdj — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) April 2, 2021

The Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page, will not be returning to Bridgerton, over some “creative differences” with creative producer Shonda Rhimes, as he was not particularly happy with what the producers had planned for his character in the second season.