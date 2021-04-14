Entertainment
Bridgerton gets two more seasons and still no Duke in sight

The journey to finding love for the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family has been extended, as Netflix has renewed the England regency era TV series for two more seasons.

The executive producer of the TV show, Chris van Dusen, took to Twitter to announce that the series will be renewed for season 3 and season 4.

Van Dusen expressed his gratitude for how the world continues to embrace Bridgerton, with all the time, resources and efforts that he has put into creating the show.

Netflix also announced on Twitter on 5 April that four new actors have been cast for the second season of the series.

Van Dusen also shared with his Twitter followers how privileged he felt to have written the Duke of Hastings for the series and how thankful he is for the love that the fans have given the character throughout the first season of the show.

The Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page, will not be returning to Bridgerton, over some “creative differences” with creative producer Shonda Rhimes, as he was not particularly happy with what the producers had planned for his character in the second season.

 