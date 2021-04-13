Much anticipated ‘Gomora’ season 2 date announced

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Spoilers: If you haven't caught up on the big moments of 'Gomora' season one you have been warned.

Mzansi Magic’s Gomora watchers are finally piecing together the many puzzles as season one draws to a close.

The award winning telenovela in the next two weeks will see Melusi (Zolisa Xaluva) come to terms with finding out that he had a son, Langa, for 16 years without knowing it.

In season two, Melusi grapples with the lies and deceit from people who helped Thathi (Katlego Danke), Langa’s mother, keep the secret for so long.

In March, Gomora was the top watched show on DStv. Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said viewers are in for a treat.

“The storyline looks set to raise emotions even higher as their favourites will find themselves squaring up against each other in this extraordinary tale of two families at the heart of Alexandra,” she said.

“Viewers are also in for a big surprise as one of the main characters in the telenovela will die and plunge the two families into chaos, heartbreak and pandemonium.”

Season two of Gomora starts on 26 April 2021 on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 at 7.30pm.

Gomora’s storyline initially started with a hijacking gone wrong and orchestrated by Mam’Sonto (Connie Chiume) that took her son-in-law’s life. Her hijack expert Mazet (Siphesihle Ndaba) and Ntokozo [Ntobeko Sishi] were involved in the botched hijacking.

M-Net said viewers will see Gladys (Thembi Seete) find out her son, Ntokoza, was involved and will seek revenge for how Mam’Sonto’s influenced her son’s life into crime. Unknown to her, her son was the one who pulled the trigger that led to the death of businessman Mbongeni.

The channel teased: “A shock death brings Thathi and Melusi closer than they were before.”

Viewers reacted on Monday to Melusi’s finding out that Langa was his child.

Deep down Melusi is over the moon. Despite Ntokozo might envy Langa now.#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/hWrQKnWCLy — Mjolo-The-Pandemic???? (@thirstysphe) April 12, 2021