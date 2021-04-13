Dineo gets everything! Fans react to climactic ‘Legacy SA’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After the death of family patriarch Sebastian Price, his will was finally read out and Felicity is far from happy.

The Price family has never been short of drama and memorable scenes in the M-Net telenovela series, Legacy SA.

The latest episode on Monday had viewers’ jaws on the floor. Months after family patriarch Sebastian was killed by his beloved daughter, Felicity Price (Mary-Anne Barlow) with the help of her then lover boy, Stefan. Sebastian’s will was finally read out to the family by the estate’s attorneys.

Viewers wondered how the billion rand empire was going to be divided up. Currently, the CEO of Legacy is Sebastian’s second wife, Dineo Price (Kgomotso Christopher). It would have been expected the assets to be divided largely between Dineo and Felicity, as Sebastian was unaware before his death of his betrayal by his daughter.

In his last wishes, Sebastian was clear were he wanted his money to go to.

ALSO READ: Heartthrob Lunga Shabalala joins M-Net’s Legacy

“To my dear wife Dineo, I leave my estate, all shares in Legacy, all assets as well as control of the family trust,” it said.

This of course caused outrage by Felicity, especially given the lengths she went through to get rid of her father and any trace that she was the cause of his death. Added to this turmoil was the return of villain James, her now husband.

The reactions from the audience were gold.

Dineo got everything, so Felicity killed her father for nothing ???????????????? #LegacySA pic.twitter.com/OEzeOYk7v2 — Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) April 12, 2021

Dineo secured the bag there by Legacy! ????????‍♀️ — Phume (@phume22) April 12, 2021

James must be like ” I married this b!tch for nothing” #LegacySA pic.twitter.com/va1eopv3vt — Nandi Magandela???? (@Nandie27) April 12, 2021

The show was created by Phathu Makwarela, the while known scriptwriter and co-founder of Tsheduza Pictures. He is the man behind the hugely successful The River on 1 Magic on DStv.

In true Makwarela style, the Legacy SA script has not shied away from killing off big characters and tackling issues affecting many South Africans such as unemployment, workplace politics, toxic families and corruption.