The Nevers drew more than 1.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and digital, the best start for a new HBO Original on HBO Max.

The American television series is set in 1896, when Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives a group of women abnormal abilities.

Those who have been gifted with these superpowers are in grave danger because of their powers and it is the responsibility of the two champions of this group, widow Amalia True, and young inventor Penance Adair to protect and shelter the gifted group.

At 1.4 million viewers, the series surpassed Lovecraft Country and The Undoing premieres. HBO says that it expects total views to increase in the next few weeks as curious subscribers jump on to streaming and watching the show.

The intriguing and talented cast include Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

The first part of the season of The Nevers is produced by HBO and Mutant Enemy Productions.

The production of the show and the second season has been slowed down, as producer Joss Whedon has stepped away from the series.

Known for his work on the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and Justice League, Whedon has been accused on a number of occasions of creating abusive workplaces on set and behaving inappropriately by production crew members as well as cast members.