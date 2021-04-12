Sello Ka-Ncube returns on ‘The Queen’

Says 'the cat is out of the bag'.

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is making his long awaited return to Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen.

The actor who plays Kgosi, the fabulous gay brother of Harriet Khoza (Connie Ferguson), made his last appearance on the show a year-and-a-half ago.

Actor, director and co-creator of The Queen Shona Ferguson posted the actor’s return with a touching video of him on set with the cast and crew celebrating his comeback.

Ka-Ncube also confirmed the news, sharing the “cat is out the bag”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sello Maake kaNcube (@sellomkn)

The award-winning actor’s character was a viewers’ favourite. Kgosi’s brutal honesty, sly sense of humour and relationship with Schumacher (Vuyolwethu Ngcukana) captured the audience’s attention for his duration on the show.

ALSO READ: Mdoda-Nxumalo to stand in for Msutwana as Vuyiswa on ‘The Queen’

Since his departure Ka-Ncube has worked on two Mzansi Magic drama series. The first was Vula Vala set in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, in which Ka-Ncube played Bra Rex, a retired soccer player turned club owner. However, his efforts to keep his job as coach and his business afloat showed a dark side of his life.

The second series, The Station. aired on 5 April. The 13-part drama follows the story of power dynamics that come into play between four employees who suddenly become shareholders of a petrol station.

Don (Owen Sejake), a successful businessman and a philanthropist at heart who loves giving back to the community, leaves his station to his four employees. Ncube stars as Fix.

In his personal life, there was a bit of a tiff after it was revealed that his new partner brand manager, Pearl Solo Mbewe, 39, is 22 years younger than him. Defending their relationship, the 61 year old said she is amazing.

“Fun fact! While everyone was focusing on the age difference between us we focused on the fact that our ages make a perfect 100 #chooseday I choose you!” he said.

“It’s incredible how social media has given us the freedom to not allow anyone to tell our truth but ourselves! Here is my truth in none clear pictures because I’m happy in this moment and I may not know what tomorrow holds for us! I’m happy for today.”

By: Sandisiwe Mbhele