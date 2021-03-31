Multimedia 31.3.2021 05:05 pm

How Grootboom ended up reading Akhumzi Jezile’s obituary

Nonzwakazi Cekete
How Grootboom ended up reading Akhumzi Jezile’s obituary

Noxolo Grootboom bids farewell to SABC 1 viewers after 37 years in broadcasting. Picture: twitter

Not every news reader is able to transport you to the scene but Noxolo Grootboom could do just that.

Yesterday was an emotionally charged day as legendary newsreader Noxolo Grootboom bid farewell to viewers of IsiXhosa news as she read her last bulletin.

For friends of late actor and producer Akhumzi Jezile, although this was a joyous celebration, it was a reminder of how their friend adored the IsiXhosa newsreader.

The lively Akhumzi was very fond of Grootboom and would at times impersonate her.  A close friend of the late television personality, Percy Vilakazi, took his followers down memory lane on the role Grootboom played in Akhumzi’s life and even in death.


In the thread he remembers how on the day of Akhumzi’s funeral, who passed away on 28 April 2018, they were running behind schedule and the funeral service was being broadcast live.

ALSO READ: Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

They decided they would rush and have Grootboom read his obituary before the broadcast ended. “We knew they’d never cut Mam’ Noxolo reading the obituary,” Percy recalls.

Grootboom took to the podium and read Akhumzi’s obituary in Xhosa, a gesture his friends knew the SAFTA award winner would have appreciated.

Percy, in a tweet, says that “what got to me was seeing Mam’ Noxolo walk up with the typed, printed and translated-to-isiXhosa obituary, safely binded and tucked in a plastic sleeve. The levels! She never does anything in half measures!”


And true, in the 37 years Grootboom was a newsreader she never did anything half-heartedly. She managed to capture viewers’ attention and hearts.

Not only did the influential Grootboom play a significant role at Akhumzi’s funeral, in the past she was entrusted to host the funerals of political heavyweights. She was the lead anchor at the broadcast of the funerals of the late Chris Hani, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, capturing the emotions of the mourners and describing the mood in Xhosa.

After making such a mark, it was only fitting that President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed the delivery of his speech updating the nation on Covid-19 regulations ahead of the Easter weekend to make way for the country to see this powerful woman say, one last time: “Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya,” (I love everyone at home!)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suggestion made to name SABC studio after NoxoloGrootboom 31.3.2021
Twitter sceptical of Minnie Dlamini-Jones’ Noxolo Grootboom story 31.3.2021
Daily news update: No booze for Easter, Grootboom’s last dance, Six-game ban for Zungu 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend

TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Eish! Child unknowingly tweets US ‘nuclear launch code’

Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

today in print

Read Today's edition