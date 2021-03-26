Mdoda-Nxumalo to stand in for Msutwana as Vuyiswa on ‘The Queen’

The Queen is getting a shakeup that will see Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo make her debut on the top telenovela.

The actor is temporarily replacing Zandile Msutwana who plays Vuyiswa Maake, the detective at Tembisa police station in The Queen.

Mzansi Magic broadcaster M-Net said Msutwana sustained an injury while on set and has been booked off to recover at home. The show must continue, filming of season five has to wrap and that meant someone had to be found to play the role of Vuyiswa in the absence of Msutwana.

Mdodo-Numalo will appear from 19 April as the new Vuyiswa.

“We have no doubt that with Thembisa’s immense talent and skills, along with the support and guidance she has received from Msutwana, the character of Vuyiswa Maake will continue to steal the hearts of the viewers.”

The Citizen reached out for comment on Mdoda-Nxumalo’s new role and is awaiting a response.

ALSO READ: The Queen teasers: The kidnappers up the stakes for the Khozas

Mdoda-Nxumalo has been outspoken since it was revealed this week that the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is taking action against officials implicated in the mismanagement of funds intended for relief for artists. It was reported that R300 million due to be disbursed to artists during the pandemic has disappeared.

The actress says Minister Nathi Mthethwa is implicated and needs to take accountability.

Then he should resign, hand himself over to the police????. — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) March 24, 2021



Chicco Twala called out kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate for seeking a Covid-19 relief grant meant for artists.

Twala said when the government announced the stimulus package for artists, he was not expecting big names such as his and Arthur’s because he feels it is meant for struggling artists.

RELATED: Chicco calls Arthur to order for money reserved for struggling artists

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.