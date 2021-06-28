Social media reacts to Makhadzi and King Monada in studio

Asanda Matlhare

Social media users react to Makhadzi and King Monada's teaser of a new song. The two artists also collaborated with Prince Benza.

Makhadzi Muimbi and King Monada are in studio cooking up new music.

Social media users are enjoying Ghanama, the song that can be heard in the teaser that the two are working on.

The two artists can be seen dancing and singing along in studio.

Muimbi is not only working with King Monada but also with Prince Benza on the new song.

Take a look:

KING MONADA Makhadzi Prince Benza , you guys killed this song ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/RAgavrjz56 — KING BILLIONAIRE (@K_BillionaireSA) June 28, 2021

Some proud twitter users said the two artists were putting Limpopo on the map and couldn’t wait for the song to be released.

Seeing Makhadzi happy making music and loving her best life alongside our ???? king monada makes me so joyful!!!! Love love it https://t.co/5PLFhmu8NF — Rinae (@Khazi_Rinae) June 28, 2021

Monada and Makhadzi?! DROP IT NOW!!! ???????????????? https://t.co/Gen60LIAQk — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) June 27, 2021

Makhazi also shared the teaser on her Instagram where other artists were agreeing that the song was one to look out for.

DJ Maphorisa commented under the clip with fire emojis

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Makhadzi star continues to shine in special CNN doc

After trending for her 21-track album titled Kokovha (Crawl) which dropped last year and was nominated for numerous awards, the 24-year-old, Matorokisi hitmaker was featured in a documentary filmed by the international broadcaster, CNN’s African Voices.

She opened up about her story from humble beginnings to her journey to success as one of the country’s biggest artist.

Muimbi also spoke about her working relationship with record producer and musician, Master KG.

In the documentary, she also described how she grew up in Venda and didn’t have much when she was still an up and coming artist who had to work very hard to get to the place she is in today.