Lifestyle
Celebs & viral | Entertainment | Lifestyle | Music
2 minute read
25 Jun 2021
1:04 pm

WATCH: Mzansi remixes President Ramaphosa’s viral iPad moment

President Ramaphosa announcing that someone had stolen his iPad has been turned into hit songs by social media users.

President Ramaphosa announced his iPad was stolen on live television. Picture: YouTube

Social media are having a blast remixing President Cyril Ramaphosa jokingly saying on live television that someone had stolen his iPad during his visit to Cape Town this week.

 

Tweeps are enjoying hearing the remixed version of the president saying he lost his iPad.

 

 

Ramaphosa was visiting the Port of Cape Town, a key logistics hub that accounts for a large proportion of South Africa’s agricultural exports, where he engaged with the media.

Upon arriva, the president was welcomed by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Transnet CEO Portia Derby.

In the video, he can be heard saying: “I had my iPad in my hand and now it’s gone.” He proceeds to ask his team where his iPad was and said “this was the result of always giving other people his gadgets, it’s always best that I should keep all these things with me all the time”.

You might also like:  Ramaphosa’s delusions of competence can’t rescue SA

Twitter users wasted no time in reacting to the president losing his iPad

 

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

Takealot gears up to sell groceries online – here's why
51 mins ago
51 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Magashule was authorised to suspend Ramaphosa, court told
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF march: These Pretoria streets will be affected on Friday
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

NEWS

Gauteng Covid-19 surge spread to rest of SA 'inevitable', says minister
4 hours ago
4 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

Takealot gears up to sell groceries online – here's why
51 mins ago
51 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Magashule was authorised to suspend Ramaphosa, court told
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF march: These Pretoria streets will be affected on Friday
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

NEWS

Gauteng Covid-19 surge spread to rest of SA 'inevitable', says minister
4 hours ago
4 hours ago