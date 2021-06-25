WATCH: Mzansi remixes President Ramaphosa’s viral iPad moment

President Ramaphosa announcing that someone had stolen his iPad has been turned into hit songs by social media users.

Social media are having a blast remixing President Cyril Ramaphosa jokingly saying on live television that someone had stolen his iPad during his visit to Cape Town this week.

Tweeps are enjoying hearing the remixed version of the president saying he lost his iPad.

@Comrade_Otoa Here is another version ???????????????????????????????????? Watch “Cyril Ramaphosa – iPad (The Kiffness iPad Live Looping Remix)” on YouTube https://t.co/oE2m3jzQVW — COLIN KABS (@Jalwee) June 25, 2021

I love Our President @CyrilRamaphosa ???? Last year he gave us the mask and this year – the remix includes an iPad with the mask. https://t.co/bUGuH0LshS — Michelle Ashen (@Michelle_Ashen) June 24, 2021

Ramaphosa was visiting the Port of Cape Town, a key logistics hub that accounts for a large proportion of South Africa’s agricultural exports, where he engaged with the media.

Upon arriva, the president was welcomed by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Transnet CEO Portia Derby.

In the video, he can be heard saying: “I had my iPad in my hand and now it’s gone.” He proceeds to ask his team where his iPad was and said “this was the result of always giving other people his gadgets, it’s always best that I should keep all these things with me all the time”.

[ICYMI] WATCH: Before delivering an important announcement in Cape Town on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa had a moment of panic when he could not locate his #iPad. #eNCA #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Iln8itStr7 — eNCA (@eNCA) June 23, 2021

Twitter users wasted no time in reacting to the president losing his iPad

As for “I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It’s gone.” pic.twitter.com/b1P3UbK5vs — Nomhlewethu Claudia (@NomhlewethuC) June 23, 2021