SA-Dutch singer-songwriter Joya Mooi embraces her roots in new single

Brian Sokutu

Known for her captivating voice that has seen her win the hearts of devoted fans over the years, Mooi’s music is a blend of soul and alternative R&B with a strong jazz influence.

Born of an exiled South African father and Dutch mother, singer-songwriter Joya Mooi has been wrestling with her roots, recently dropping her brand-new single, Remember.

She exercises self-expression in impeccably creative ways, making her music all the more delightful.

Following the success of her debut EP, Blossom Carefully, her new music is testament to her staying power in the music scene.

“Once in a while, you come across them, those natural talents who breathe and radiate music. The 29-year-old Joya Mooi is one of them,” Vogue NL magazine has described her.

Her return with Remember is accompanied by a stunning music video directed by Bob Sizoo and Najim Jansen.

Says Mooi: “When I was writing Remember I was thinking a lot about the reckoning that a lot of thinkers, writers go through with their recipients.

“Thoughts that seemed revolutionary in the past, were hardly actually listened to and are now part of our collective memory – part of our IG quotes and referred to in pop culture.

“I’m intrigued by how works are received, how much our current time dictates to what extent we can listen.

“I try to hold work I love close…that’s kind of easy. But this song reminds me to be open to any idea, because even when some things may sound radical, I might welcome it with open arms in a few years… but it may need attention now.”

Mooi is hoping her music transcends, touches people and connects her with her beyond boundaries – especially her roots in South Africa, which she considers her home.

Her parents met in Angola while her father was in exile during apartheid in South Africa. Growing up in the Netherlands, she had issues with belonging.

This was when she found expression of her feelings in music.

She is trained in jazz, but her sound leans more to alternative neo-soul – a genre of popular music sometimes referred to as progressive soul – and R&B.

“I might have studied jazz but in the last 10 years I’ve been navigating into an electronic, soul and R&B kind of sound.

“The sound in my next project is very fluid and intuitive,” says Mooi.

Blending soul and alternative R&B, Mooi has become one of the modern soul’s most exciting artists, with Remember showcasing her sophisticated style and an enchanting voice – reflecting words of wisdom shared for decades.

An artist with incredibly thoughtful lyricism, Mooi’s music has gained the support of the BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova, Rinse FM’s Jyoty and Dutch radio station 3FM, all highlighting her as “a 3FM Talent”.

Having won the hearts of several fans in Vogue NL, CLASH, Earmilk and Metal magazines, Mooi, took part in the online Eurosonic Noorderslag and Vice concerts earlier this year.

