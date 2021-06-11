Master KG lights up New York’s Times Square

Kaunda Selisho

The idea that Master KG shines is perhaps the inspiration for the name of his latest single and he proves it every day

Master KG has lit up Times Square thanks to Spotify dropping the big bucks on prime advertising space for the musician’s new song, Shine Your Light, featuring David Guetta and Akon.

Master KG originally announced the single on 25 May – Africa Day.

“ HAPPY #AFRICADAY ! Proud to announce my collaboration with @davidguetta & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light! ☀️☀️☀️. Pre-save here https://t.co/aXEvSppKjU “ pic.twitter.com/4AkKHQOLz7 — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) May 25, 2021

David Guetta, who Master KG affectionately calls “big bro”, also announced the single to his more than 20 million followers.

HAPPY #AFRICADAY ! Proud to announce my collaboration with @MasterKGsa & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion.

Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light !???? ???? ???? Pre-save here https://t.co/DqMlfTenO8 pic.twitter.com/6OEYYLH5Uk — David Guetta (@davidguetta) May 25, 2021

As further evidence that Master KG shines, he released the single on the same night his smash hit Jerusalema hit 400 million views on YouTube.

At last count, Jerusalema had 407 million views and on YouTube.

The achievement saw the hashtag #CongratulationsMasterKG trending on Thursday evening.

Amusingly enough, the same hashtag topped Twitter trends almost a year ago to the day for similar reasons.

On 18 June 2020, it was announced that Jerusalema had reached 26 million views on YouTube in just six months.

And in the space of a year, the video amassed another 381 million new views.

In April, he also snagged the global record of the year accolade at the Global Music Awards Africa.

Cheers To More Wins????❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/N7QQydm8Bt — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) April 21, 2021

Master KG fans are loving the fact their fave is able to maintain the momentum of Jerusalema. The idea that Master KG shines is perhaps the inspiration for the name of his latest single and he proves it every day.

READ NEXT: Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ hits 1 billion views on Tik Tok