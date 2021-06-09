Africa Now Radio welcomes LootLove as new host

Citizen reporter

LootLove has set her sights on pushing the continent forward as she gears up to host Africa Now Radio with LootLove.

Beginning Sunday, June 13, Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 will see South African TV presenter and radio personality Luthando “LootLove” Shosha as its new host.

According to Apple, Africa Now Radio, Apple Music radio’s first global African music radio show, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

During that time, the show has featured exclusive interviews with Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage and Rayvanny to name a few.

Africa Now Radio has also debuted over 250 new releases and introduced Apple Music subscribers around the world to more than 50 of Africa’s hottest new artists.

Based on the Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with LootLove will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip hop, bongo flava or kuduro.

“I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio,” said LootLove in a statement.

“This is a big moment for the universal language that is music. A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country South Africa and on all the magical talent we have. I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa’s music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world,” she added.

On her debut episode, Loot will be joined by the legendary Angélique Kidjo, who will talk about her upcoming album Mother Nature, out on June 18, 2021.

She will also put the spotlight on The Big 5 – the five hottest new African tracks of the moment – and the next generation of African superstars featured in Apple Music’s artist programme and companion playlist Africa Rising.

The show also boasts a new Loot Loves feature, which will see her select and play one track she loves from her favourite Apple Music African playlists.

Africa Now Radio with LootLove airs weekly on Apple Music 1 on Sundays, beginning June 13 at 3pm Johannesburg/Paris time, 2pm Lagos/London time, 6am in LA and 9am in New York.

