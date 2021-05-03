Entertainment
Entertainment | Music
Lerato Maimela
1 minute read
3 May 2021
9:35 am

‘This is how radio should sound’ – Twitter reacts to Thomas and Skhumba show

Lerato Maimela

Kaya FM's 'Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning' show debuted this morning and listeners are loving the dynamic duo

Thomas and Skhumba. Picture: Twitter

Radio personality and comedy genius Skhumba Hlompe has joined radio legend Thomas Masengana on their brand new morning radio show, Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning, which first aired this morning.

The new radio show replaces Kaya Breakfast Show hosted David O’Sullivan, Thabiso Sikwane and comedian Jason Goliath.

Kaya FM thanked David, Thabiso and Jason for their contribution to the radio station over the past few years.

Kaya FM also said goodbye to the Good Morning Friday radio show on 23 April, headed by Skhumba and Ndumiso Ngcobo.

The station’s most avid listeners tuned into this morning’s show  to experience the dynamic radio duo that are Skhumba and Thomas. This is what they had to say on Twitter: