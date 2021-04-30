Lerato Maimela

Kwesta's new album features sounds from Yanga Chief, K.O, Focalistic, Reason, Kid X, Thabsie, Bassie and more

Senzo Brikka Vilakazi, professionally known as Kwesta, has released his long awaited album and his fans are loving it.

The 15-track album, God Guluva. features sounds from Yanga Chief, K.O, Focalistic, Reason, Kid X, Thabsie, Bassie, Umzulu Phaqa, Zingah, Makwa and Troublle.

It comes years after the release of DaKar in 2016.

Kwesta announced the release 0.50am on Friday 30 April on Twitter: “Normally, ngilele this time, but vandag, ngivukile. G.O.D GULUVA ifikile.”

The album can be accessed on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and other streaming sites.

Kwesta’s fans took to Twitter to express how they feel about the album, here is what they had to say:

I’ve never been this happy to hear a #Kwesta release in a while ???????????????? — Views From Kukuterian (@PM_kukuterian) April 29, 2021

The Kwaito beats on that #Kwesta album man! #godguluvaOUTNOW — Wa ga Mašedi (@JpKatlego) April 30, 2021