Senzo Brikka Vilakazi, professionally known as Kwesta, has released his long awaited album and his fans are loving it.
The 15-track album, God Guluva. features sounds from Yanga Chief, K.O, Focalistic, Reason, Kid X, Thabsie, Bassie, Umzulu Phaqa, Zingah, Makwa and Troublle.
It comes years after the release of DaKar in 2016.
Kwesta announced the release 0.50am on Friday 30 April on Twitter: “Normally, ngilele this time, but vandag, ngivukile. G.O.D GULUVA ifikile.”
Normally, ngilele this time, but vandag, ngivukile. G.O.D GULUVA ifikile. Stream now https://t.co/RuQor5wNQH #godguluva #godguluvaOUTNOW ???????? pic.twitter.com/khlMM7U56l
— #godguluva (@KwestaDaKAR) April 29, 2021
The album can be accessed on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and other streaming sites.
Kwesta’s fans took to Twitter to express how they feel about the album, here is what they had to say:
Today is #Kwesta day, headphones are not coming off????♀️ pic.twitter.com/xFHzQlG5ax
— Thyto???????? (@thatohassen) April 30, 2021
Dropped my jaw, what the heck bro #Kwesta pic.twitter.com/4kGGsVOXyP
— Karabo Madia???????????????????????? (@KaraboMadia) April 30, 2021
Yhooo Dakar is too much ????????????????????????????????????????. #GodGuluva #Kwesta @KwestaDaKAR ????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/n7MpiDMr9B
— Tshepi ❤️ (@Keo_Mosagale) April 30, 2021
I’ve never been this happy to hear a #Kwesta release in a while ????????????????
— Views From Kukuterian (@PM_kukuterian) April 29, 2021
@KwestaDaKAR Juss realized how much I missed rap with pure authenticity Kwesta kentja ✊????????????#GodGuluva #kwesta #KwestaMacGExclusive #podcastandchill pic.twitter.com/YbdyXhe07H
— Shareth Lamar (@Shareth_xo) April 29, 2021
The Kwaito beats on that #Kwesta album man! #godguluvaOUTNOW
— Wa ga Mašedi (@JpKatlego) April 30, 2021
album is on fire ????????????????❤️❤️ @KwestaDaKAR #Kwesta
— Amenzier Dj (@amenzier_dj) April 30, 2021
#Kwesta and Thabsie are such a perfect combination another hit another classic ???????????????????????? @KwestaDaKAR ???? pic.twitter.com/rPj9kP5728
— #iPartyKabani ???????? (@SBzo69) April 30, 2021
@KwestaDaKAR ,@FOCALISTIC & @MrCashtime This is currently my fav ????????,Danko for blessing us with a hit Ma Grootman ‼️????????????#GodGuluva#Kwesta pic.twitter.com/0jxgv12qdp
— IAm_Sizwe (@Sizwe_Welcom) April 30, 2021