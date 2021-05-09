Q&A: Get to know the band members of ‘GoodLuck’

Lerato Maimela

The band will be showcasing their new album that sees them venture into new waters with a first ever acoustic album of previous hits

GoodLuck, a Cape Town based band featuring Tim Welsh, Ben Peters, and Juliet Harding is taking the streets by storm with the release of their recent album which channels a different sound to the same old songs that their listeners know and love.

GoodLuck released their full breakthrough acoustic band album, “Up Close” this month with the acoustic version of “Together Like Rum & Cola,” along with the single’s brand new music video – after months of studio time, session musician input, and chartering new territory it is finally ready to be shared with the world.

We at The Citizen had the chance to chat with the vocalist of the band, Juliet Harding, who gave us some information on the band, and the members of the band.

Here is how the Q&A went:

Q. Who are the members of the band, and what does each member do?

Myself (Juliet), Ben and Tim.

I (Juliet) am on the vocals, Ben is the producer on the beats, and Tim plays the saxophone and keys.

Q. What inspired the band name “GoodLuck”?

We wanted to find a name which was like, whatever you put into the universe you get out from the universe and hopefully get that back into space. We called ourselves GoodLuck because hopefully we will have a lot of luck. It’s also a word that people say to you before you go onto stage, it has got a really positive connotation.

Q. What genre of music do you make?

Electronic dance music

Q. When was the band founded, and how did you find each other?

GoodLuck was started in 2011 or 2010, around the world cup actually. Myself and Ben were in a previous band together. He was playing drums and I was on vocals, and we had a guitar and we had base, and it was a traditional band set up. Ben then came to me and asked how do I feel about producing dance music, and playing in nightclubs. So we sat down and we watched a lot of videos, and spoke about how to create electronic dance music, and we took our music and played at a nightclub.

Q. The hardest part about being in a band?

Pre-Covid it was touring and being able to have time for yourself, and your family and friends, because you don’t get to see them a lot. Pre-Covid we were travelling a lot and sometimes doing around 250 shows a year.

Q. The greatest part about being in a bad?

I think its collaboration and being able to work with other people. Having the opportunity to collaborate with the best artists from Cape Town all at once is one of the biggest joys we have experienced in years.

Q. What do you guys get up to as friends when you’re not recording or writing music?

We are all entrepreneurs, so we have lots of different projects on the side. In terms of hobbies, we all love to surf. We are all Capetonians. We love to mountain bike, and get out in nature as much as possible.

Q. What can your listeners expect from the band in the near future?

We are slowly getting back into the change of things. We have launched our new album on the 1st of May in Cape Town, and we are about to announce a launch in KZN. We are going to be literally playing all of our music with a full band, 11 people on stage. It is going to be very special, and very chilled, and I think really appropriate at the moment because people can’t really dance and fully enjoy themselves.