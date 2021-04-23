‘The fans know I’m an elite MC’ – Cassper Nyovest

Lerato Maimela

'It's the so called gatekeepers or taste makers who tried to create the narrative that I can't rap.'

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is busy creating his next album and from the snippets he has posted on his Twitter account, he has received a lot of positive reactions from fans saying that they cannot wait to hear the album.

Zakwe posted on Twitter that Cassper is the most underrated South African lyricist. The account also said South African hip hop fans believe Cassper is not actually a great rapper, but also a great businessman.

Nyovest responded and gave a shout out to Zakwe for acknowledging his talents. He went on to address claims that many people do not like his music or do not think he is a great rapper.

“Let’s not get it twisted doe, the fans know I’m an elite MC,” said Nyovost. He elaborated: “It’s the so called gate keepers or taste makers who tried to create the narrative that I can’t rap because they were not fans of my music and the fact that I make dance music too.”

Shout out to Zakwe for the flowers. Let’s not get it twisted doe, the fans know I’m an elite Mc. It’s the so called gate keepers or taste makers who tried to create the narrative that I can’t rap because they were not fans of my music and the fact that I make dance music too. https://t.co/18BtBOtvIu — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2021

On an episode of Podcast and Chill, presenter Macgyver Mukwevho, known as MacG, spoke about Cassper and his talents as an artist. MacG said Cassper could not be faulted for anything because he has set the standard for success.

“Cassper is probably the only rapper you can’t fault him for anything, because business check, performance check, hits check,” said MacG.