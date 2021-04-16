Megan-Geoffrey Prins performs at Aardklop this weekend

Hein Kaiser

Megan-Geoffrey Prins turns a piano into an instrument that speaks to the soul. It has darkness, light and more shades of grey than fifty shades.

When he settles on the stool and takes to the ivories, something happens. Close your eyes and the emotion of each moment, bar and octave sweeps you off your proverbial musical feet. You feel the music and you really believe it.

This weekend Prins is performing at Afrikaans Hoer Seunskool in Pretoria as part of the Aardklop Aubade classical music concert series, now in its third instalment.

“I started playing piano when I was five years old,” says Prins. He learnt to play on a piano that his mother had inherited. “Though I think if it was a violin and not a piano in the lounge, then I would have been a violinist. That is how much I have always loved music.”

Now 30, he has spent the past quarter of a century practising, honing his craft and performing. “Just like a rugby player needs to keep in share, so do artists,” he says and shares that between shows he spends around three hours practicing every day.

“Before a performance, I spend almost eight hours a day preparing, for at least a week before the curtain call.”

Prins debuted on stage at 11 and is celebrated for his technical ability, interpretation of music and captivating sensitivity. “Classical music is my passion, and it is the only kind of music that continues to remain relevant, even after centuries.”

He says that greats such as Mozart and Strauss were the superstars of their time and that the rock and roll and hip-hop generations should not discount classical. “When they give it a chance and a listen, it becomes easy to find the modern relevance of classical music.”

Prins teaches piano at the University of Pretoria School of the Arts and performs as a soloist and chamber musician. He has performed as a soloist with several international orchestras in Germany, the US and Botswana, too.

He also was named the Standard Bank Young Artist for Music and other achievements include first prizes at the Unisa 120th Anniversary Competition and the inaugural Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival Competition amongst others.

At this weekend’s performance Prins plans to perform some of his favourites including Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No 23, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No 1 and Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker OP 71a. Prins will also perform a selection of audience favourites requested via the Aardklop Facebook page.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to play live again, even though it will be under adjusted circumstances.” says Prins. “It will be a highlight for me to play a selection of requests from the audience, so please share your special piano choices with me on Facebook.”

Prins will be performing on Sunday, 18 April 2021 at Afrikaans Hoer Seunskool in Pretoria, better known as Affies. This 75-minute concert commences at 11am and tickets cost R100 for learners, R150 for pensioners and R180 for adults. Tickets are on sale at ticketpros.co.za