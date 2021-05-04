Hein Kaiser
4 May 2021
Legend: Antos Stella talks music, Lucky Dube and talent in Africa

The music industry's Antos Stella is a legend in her own lifetime with a three-decade career built on passion, a love for music and conviction.

Viva Nation's Antos Stella with one of her Viva Nation presenters, Taz Singh.
The entertainment industry is in her blood and music the foundation. Passionate music executive Antos Stella has built her career on this love. Name a legendary artist and Stella has either discovered, launched or supported a career or formed a solid friendship. Think of Lucky Dube, Mahlatini and the Mahotella Queens and Ray Phiri. The list is long and so is her sustained enthusiasm for the music and talent of South Africa and the continent. Stella’s extraordinary career of nearly three decades in the music industry has established her as a legend among artists and a force in the boardroom....

