Lee-Ann Liebenberg returns to social media to back husband’s restaurant

Lerato Maimela

Peace seems to be restored in Lee-Ann Liebenberg and Nicky van der Walt's marriage after she took to social media to support her husbands eatery.

South African model and public figure Lee-Ann Liebenberg recently took to social media to post a picture of herself enjoying a meal at her husband Nicky van der Walt’s recently opened restaurant, Tang, in Sandton.

This took place after the model decided to take a break from social media after she had a little meltdown, announcing on her Instagram stories that she and Van der Walt would be separating after being married for just over 10 years.

“It is with great sadness that Nicky and I have made the decision to part ways after 10 years of marriage,” reads the post, that was later deleted.

Van der Walt quickly took to social media to address Liebenberg’s statement, and assured everyone who was concerned that they were not planning on divorcing, and that the model was going through a tough time as she was suffering from deep postpartum depression (PPD).

Van der Walt also said that he loved Liebenberg deeply, and asked that everyone would give them time and space to work through their issues.

“I ask that everyone please give us space to work through this and respects our family and pray for her to get better so we can put it behind us and focus on our beautiful children. Lee-Ann, I love you with all my heart,” he wrote on an Instagram post, which was later deleted.

Tang is an luxury, Asian restaurant that was founded by Van Der Walt and designed by Tristan du Plessis. The establishment’s social media team announced on 11 May that reservations to dine at the restaurant would be open from 14 May 2021, and that guests could book their tables by sending an email to the designated email address for reservations.

“The wait is over. A new era in high-energy, casual fine dining rises on Friday, May 14th – inspired by contemporary Japanese izakayas and the classic contemporary Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong set on the iconic Nelson Mandela Square,” they wrote.