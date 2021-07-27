Kaunda Selisho

EFF comms manager and rape survivor Nampree are ready to 'take it to the streets' after the EFF shared a birthday wish from DJ Fresh.

A birthday wish from DJ Fresh shared on the official EFF Twitter account over the weekend has led to the EFF comms manager trending for her conduct towards rape survivor, Nampree.

[VIDEO ????]: DJ Fresh wishes the EFF a happy birthday. #EFFTurns8 pic.twitter.com/SVaQs7YU30— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 25, 2021

The video was originally shared on Sunday, the same day Nampree declared Leigh Mathys and Naledi Chirwa her favourite EFF leaders.

“I’d love to see one of them as president or deputy president of the party,” she added.



She later went on to tweet about regretting ever voting for the party before labelling it a “safe haven for rapists.”

A safe haven for rapists.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 25, 2021

I had such a beautiful day for it to be ruined by this.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 25, 2021



Gender studies lecturer Simamkele Dlakavu, actress-turned-producer and activist Rosie Motene and EFF leader Leigh Mathys showed their support for Nampree after the video was shared.

I can't speak on behalf of every fighter but I can speak for myself when I say that I believe you, always have, always will.

What the EFF's Twitter account posted yesterday was tone deaf, incredibly inappropriate and hurtful to you. I am so deeply sorry for this. ❤️ @Nampree

…— Cameron Kendall Peters (@CameronKendall) July 26, 2021

The tweet left a bad taste in the mouths of many women on Twitter, a large number of whom are rape surivors.

This means we must all prepare ourselves, at any given point the @EFFSouthAfrica can promote our rapists on their platforms because well.. they just can.— Yolanda Dyantyi #StandWithYolanda (@YoliShade) July 26, 2021

The following day, Nampree went on to share her disappointment with the party and how she was affected by their decision to share the video.

I don't expect EFF to believe me bc I believed in them but at least if you don't believe me, believe the other girls who have spoke out about THE SAME PERSON before me.



What EFF did yesterday truly cut deep. I was triggered I had to block that account.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 26, 2021

She also revealed that she had been keeping a list of organisations that she says have “deliberately failed” her and promised to air the dirty laundry one day.

“One day, when I’m allowed to speak, I will say it all. All of it. Keep pushing me and one day, I won’t care what your lawyers say, I will speak,” she tweeted.

And the day I speak, no one will see it coming. The same way no one saw it coming when I named them.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 26, 2021

On Monday evening, she tweeted EFF comms manager Sixo Gcilishe and told her that she had “won” before going on to express her shock that the party’s communications manager is a woman.



“A whole rape enabler, maybe she’s a pimp, she profits from rape, bc what other reason?”

You've won sanalwam @SixoGcilishe— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 26, 2021

“I wonder what she gets from endorsing rapists,” she added before going on to insult the EFF comms manager and label her a “patriarchy princess.”

A senseless idiot who has no backbone, simply controlled by amasende bc shes's a patriarchy princess umnqundu wakhe— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 26, 2021

She later apologised to her followers for resorting to insults in a moment of anger.



Nampree, who once claimed to be related to the late Winne Madikizela-Mandela, also took offence to Gcilishe’s mention of her grandmother in her Twitter bio.

What I do know is, the person you say you are would be cursing you from head to toe right now bc one thing about her? Don't come for her family.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) July 27, 2021

Gcilishe woke up and threw down the gauntlet.

I take things to the streets very quickly. You come for me, I'm available.



Just be clear on the invitation.— #EFFTurns8 (@SixoGcilishe) July 27, 2021

The EFF comms manager refused to back down, even when her peers appealed to her and returned a few of the insults hurled her way by Nampree.

Andikoyiki nangoku nje but also andiphambenanga.— #EFFTurns8 (@SixoGcilishe) July 27, 2021

In January, @Nampree took to Twitter to accuse the two DJs of allegedly drugging and raping her in 2011.

A few days later, she opened a case with the police.

“As per the case number you provided, I can confirm a case of rape was opened at Sunnyside Police Station and is under investigation. No arrests have been made,” Captain Mavela Masondo said to this publication at the time.

Primedia Broadcasting acting chief executive officer (CEO) Geraint Crwys-Williams then issued a statement, saying that radio station 947, Primedia Broadcasting and the two DJs had “reached a mutual decision” for them to step down from their roles at 947.

Her case was dismissed in April due to insufficient evidence.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: ”The docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.”