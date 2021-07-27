Zakes Bantwini wants ‘minister of condolences’ Nathi Mthethwa’s job

Kaunda Selisho

Zakes Bantwini wants Nathi Mthethwa’s job as minister of arts and culture because he does not believe Mthethwa cares for SA's creatives.

I want to be Minister of Art & Culture @PresidencyZA, This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation.— Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) July 25, 2021

Zakes’s tweet was retweeted over 2000 times and liked over 8000 times by people who clearly want him to take over Mthethwa’s job as minister of sports, arts and culture.

I would back Zakes Bantwini for this role. He's an entrepreneurial artist who is not afraid of new ideas.



I also love that he wants to be minister of ARTS AND CULTURE. A&C should not be bundled with sports, it deserves its own portfolio.



You have my vote @ZakesBantwiniSA https://t.co/8NpDFRb6MJ — Tinashe Venge (@tnvenge) July 27, 2021



Mthethwa became the minister of arts and culture in February 2014 and has held the position ever since.



In the last year and a half, he has come under intense scrutiny over how he has handled the plight of entertainers who have been unable to work as a result of the national lockdown, implemented to stave off coronavirus infections.

Minister of condolences and awards— General E@The Discovery of Identity Ministries (@NLuthada) July 15, 2021

it’s y’all letting theatres, entertainment institutions etc close down for me @NathiMthethwaSA ????— Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) July 19, 2021

Mthethwa has also been nicknamed the “minister of condolences” due to the fact that he often makes public statements on the passing of famous entertainers, who often die with little to no money as a result of the current creative ecosystem that does not allow them to earn royalties or be paid decent remuneration for their work.



Media personalities such as Pearl Thusi, Siv Ngesi and AKA have all had something to say about how Mthethwa does his job.

We study art but people with looks and followers get first preference.Look at all the major theatre's in the country they are being run by people who have never set foot in a school of arts. All they are worried about is pocketing money. Where are the community art festivals?— AYIKHALE!!! (@QinisoZulu11) July 25, 2021



Not everyone supported Bantwini’s bid, however, and said he would behave like the minister if he got Mthethwa’s job.

You barely comment on issues that affect society. You will be detached from the people who elected you.— Gooseberry (@RhuNdimande) July 26, 2021

So… you’ll be doing it for the industry and not the country?



Governing does not work like that @ZakesBantwiniSA …



That’s why kids can’t lead countries, because of immaturity.— Tim Thomas (@Malomanye) July 26, 2021

Based on this, I doubt you'd make a good leader of the people (minister) pic.twitter.com/FqRjd9dYWN— ???????? Sicelo wekhosi (@Sicelo_Lubisi) July 26, 2021

Does the "creative economy" care abt the social ills that particularly affect the Black community of this country? We have seen silence & little to no activism coming from this economy concerning our 'Black' problems in this country.Ur views on #PhoenixMassacre?#EFFturns8 #20h30 https://t.co/aQU8AiJDb5— Robert (@BobbyMetele) July 26, 2021

Others have claimed that the creative economy does nothing for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Le no tweeta hey… ????— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) July 26, 2021

Bruv y'all don't bring sh*t in this country. Instead you take money to foreign countries. You support local when it's one of your own (Celeb).— Ⓣⓢⓗⓔⓟⓘ_⁰¹¹ (@smith_tshepi) July 26, 2021

Don't artists save money for rainy days don't they have investment policies like the rest of us….you guys do get paid after gigs….what happens to that money. We are all struggling but we saved for days like these. Get your finances in order Maan. Yirrrr!????????— ????MODISE NGWANA BADIMO???? (@theboss850_real) July 26, 2021

