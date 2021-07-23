Dr Dre ordered to pay his ex-wife R4 million per month

Lerato Maimela

The courts have ruled in Nicole's favour and ordered the Beats By Dre mogul, Dr Dre, to pay monthly spousal support of R4 million per month.

American rapper and producer Dr Dre will soon be left with a hole in his pocket due to his expensive divorce from Nicole Young, after a court ruled that the producer, real Andre Young, should pay his estranged wife close to $300,000 (R4,435,000.00) a month in spousal support from 1 August 2021.

Their court battle began back in 2019 when Young filed for a divorce from the producer in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and fighting to be given spousal support by her ex-husband.

To challenge Nicole’s case, Dre and his legal team brought forward a copy of what they said was a prenup signed by the couple in late December, which states that all the assets that they couple acquired together from the beginning of their marriage is kept separately, and that Young did not waive her right to spousal support.

Young brought forward that the music mogul had ripped the document up, and her and her legal team argued that his actions had let to the prenuptial agreement being invalid.

ALSO READ: These are all of Dr Dre’s kids

The producer was also granted legal single status after filing court documents requesting the judge handling their case to legally end their marriage, which allows for Dre and Nicole to move on and marry other people while they battle each other in court over their divorce settlements.

In addition, the court has also ordered the rapper to continue paying for expenses pertaining to the California homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades that the couple once shared, a source revealed to Page Six.

The producer is rumored to be in a relationship with Omarion’s baby mama and singer-songwriter Apryl Jones. The two were spotted together entering BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles in February. The couple was also spotted leaving the restaurant together later that night.