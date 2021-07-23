No ‘DONDA’ album but Kim still supports Kanye

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kanye West's anticipated 'DONDA' album didn't drop as expected but ex Kim Kardashian showed her support at the event with their kids.

Fans who anxiously awaited the release of Kanye West’s DONDA album woke up to find that it still had not dropped, and as a result, the sighting of his ex Kim Kardashian is what people are grasping at as consolation.

The rapper was due to drop his 10th studio album at midnight on Friday, after Kanye selling out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium just to host a DONDA listening party in Atlanta, United States.

It was attended by around 42,000 fans who paid between R300-R1477 per ticket, Independent reported.

Reports in the US suggested Kanye didn’t say a word during the listening party, as he roamed around the floor of the stadium majority of the time. But there was a sneak preview of a song featuring Jay Z, a collaboration that last happened during successful album Watch The Throne in 2011.

Kanye becomes first artist to sell out a stadium just to have people watch him vibe to his own music all by himself for an hour. #DONDA



pic.twitter.com/1QBSlkLPpc— VageMusic (@VageMusic) July 23, 2021

Kanye was all the talk on Friday because of this.

DONDA is the name of his late mother and fans have been waiting for this album since last year. There was also confusion over whether the music played was new and if the album was complete. People also scrambled to digital streaming services to listen but the album is still not available.

In a show of support, Kim was seen at the event with their children, wearing a head-to-toe red outfit similar to the one Kanye was wearing while on stage.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Kanye compares himself to Mandela in epic Twitter meltdown

It was announced earlier this year that they were getting a divorce after five years of marriage and four children together. There have been reports that the pair’s split isn’t amicable but the actions by both lately show the contrary.

Kim Kardashian is at Kanye’s Donda event with their childrenpic.twitter.com/4dkM6fvY87— XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2021

Before the DONDA listening session, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and West were spotted together last weekend while on an outing with their kids: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

Kardashian filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” – saying they were no longer compatible. During the reunion of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder told Andy Cohen there wasn’t one specific thing that led to the divorce.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all or not really try.”

RELATED: