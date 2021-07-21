WATCH: The Bachelorette SA’s Qiniso and Gareth get down on Kenyan baecation

Sandisiwe Mbhele

If the loved-up pics from their vacation in Kenya are anything to go by, Qiniso and Gareth are still going strong after 'The Bachelorette SA'.

The perception that reality TV relationships never last is slowly changing and The Bachelorette SA’s Qiniso and Gareth just made a case for reality TV love.

After Qiniso van Damme picked her “one” Gareth “Gaz” Ehret during the first season of The Bachelorette SA, it looks like the couple is still going strong.

Qiniso and Gareth are on vacation in Kenya and they recently shared a sweet interaction and their dance moves on the picturesque Diani Beach, as they goofily danced to Focalistic’s smash hit Ke Star Remix with Davido.

Qiniso’s journey started in February 2021, as she was previously a contestant on season two of The Bachelor South Africa and made it into the top six.

Becoming a fan favourite not just for her beauty but for her smarts and bubbly nature as well, she was chosen to become the first Bachelorette, M-Net’s adaption of the massively popular dating show that started in the United States.

Her intention was to find love and a person to have a meaningful relationship and possible future with. With their undeniable chemistry, quirky sense of humour and also a serious side when needed, it was easy to see why Qiniso chose Gaz in the end. Both frequently express how compatible they are.

Qiniso and Gareth regularly give fans updates on the progress of their relationship since the final episode aired in May.

This includes everything from fighting Covid-19, living together and even pool and family dates with Qiniso’s sister, Phumzile van Damme – the former DA MP.

Phumzile gave Gaz a stern warning when he was introduced to the family.

“It’s been such a pleasure getting to know you @EhretGareth. You’re fun, funny and a genuinely kind person. I don’t trust very easily, and I trust you with my sister’s heart. Don’t f**k it up.”

