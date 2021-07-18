Natasha Thahane can’t stop trolling Kaizer Chiefs after CAF loss

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Natasha Thahane is dating Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch and the actress has hilariously trolled Kaizer Chiefs for their CAF loss.

After making their relationship official, at first, denying it, actress Natasha Thahane who is coupled up with Orlando Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch, can’t help but show where her loyalties lie.

Kaizer Chiefs played CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly but lost 3-0.

Thahane wished the team good luck before the game, but she has hilariously hinted that she wasn’t supporting Amakhosi despite some of the nation coming together to do so.

From coyly praying for Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane to take the trophy to tweeting in Egyptian, Thahane wanted Chiefs fans to know they were never going to get that star. But the star has always been a Pirates fan, so this shouldn’t surprise many.

Take a look at this hilarious video

Lorch and Thahane were first reported to be a couple when they posted vacation pictures at the same place. The football player denied he was in a relationship with the actor when pictures of them circulated on social media.

But the couple are now happily posting each other.

Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa took to Twitter to wish Chiefs all the best. He said at the time: “We are a country of many facets. As we rebuild after a challenging week, we must pause to wish @KaizerChiefs well ahead of their encounter against Al Ahly. Unity must be the fruit of success on the field.”

The ANC also released a statement saying they are confident that Chiefs will “hoist” the South African flag. “We urge them to fight like true soldiers in defence of pride and honour o their country. We hope that Kaizer Chiefs will be the third South African team after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to win this converted continental cup.”

