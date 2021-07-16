WATCH: Could your favourite SA celebs be on the hook for incitement?

Kaunda Selisho

During the week, Jub Jub and Duduzane Zuma made comments that have led to questions about whether their utterances count as incitement.

With statements such as “let them steal” and “loot carefully,” many have been left wondering if Jub Jub, Zuma and others who had something similar to say would be on the hook for incitement.

During the week, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye said South Africans needed to let the looters “do whatever they want”.

“Let them steal if they have to steal, let them do whatever because the government has not provided that,” Jub Jub said in a recent video shared on his Instagram account.



The clip was also shared by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

“It’s been simmering for a very long time… It was bound to happen ukuthi this thing iyenzekale the way iyenzekala ka khona, [went down the way it did].”

The TV presenter also let it be known he was “really disturbed about all of this” before calling out his “fellow celebrities” for being quiet about what was happening.

Similarly, Zuma Jr was questioned by puppet, Chester Missing, after a clip showing Duduzane’s “loot carefully” advice went viral.

In the 11-minute video, posted on the Instagram page of his friend and de facto campaign manager Winston Innes, Zuma Jr was commenting on the current volatility of the situation in South Africa and offered a lengthy comment on the matter and touched on issues such as racism, tribalism, poverty and xenophobia.

And now people have called for his comments to be investigated.

@SAPoliceService once you are done cleaning the streets. We want to see @official_jubjub being prosecuted for inflammatory comments and incitement. Celebs should know to leave the light at the stage. https://t.co/Uj1SeGtdbG— Sėgõpî (@iamSegopi) July 13, 2021

That was an incitement by Jub Jub— Bubbles ♓️ (@veejay224) July 12, 2020

Why are we still giving criminals a platform to speak?the incitement,even the mere insinuating to incite such behavior is criminal n yet the media is still mascurading around duduzane,pure evil https://t.co/GFcvufJfNQ— kgoshigadi yabapedi (@I_AM_KediR) July 16, 2021

☑️????The DA has laid incitement to violence charges against EFF leader Julius Malema, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, and Duduzane Zuma.



DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, said— medtowing Limpopotowing (@AndriesBruin) July 15, 2021

In criminal law, incitement is defined as the encouragement of another person to commit a crime.

Depending on the jurisdiction, some or all types of incitement may be illegal. Where illegal, it is known as an inchoate offence, where harm is intended but may or may not have actually occurred.

