WATCH: Fox News reporter butchers pronunciation of Gauteng

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Some South Africans went to sleep in Gauteng on Wednesday night and woke in Gwanteng on Thursday.

All eyes are on South Africa and not for good reasons, with ongoing violent protests and looting being reported on by international news channels around the world.

In a news segment on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, Trace Gallagher gave an update on the latest developments of the unrest.

The reporting was doing really well until it was time to pronounce the name of “South Africa’s most populist province, Gwanteng.”

Gallagher’s Gauteng mispronunciation was picked up locally.

One TikTok creator, Lurdes Laice Maswanganye went off on the mispronunciation, particularly the news channel comparing SA’s unrest to the protest action and looting seen after the killing of George Floyd.

“It’s impossible not to draw parallels of what happened here after the death of George Floyd and what could easily happen again in this country when police are overwhelmed… Just like we saw in America, South Africa’s small business owners and the poor are bearing the brunt because their businesses have been destroyed,” Gallagher’s says.

Maswanganye referenced many of America’s previous unrest in her hilarious video.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the killing of Floyd, and the unarmed Black man’s death sparked the biggest US protests against racial prejudice and police brutality in decades.

Meanwhile, the ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) has condemned the violence and looting that has gripped the country, calling on South Africans to condemn all acts of violence in their communities.

The death toll on Tuesday afternoon stood at over 70 people, and it was announced by Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday that the government requested an additional 25,000 military boots on the ground to assist police in areas affected by the violence.

This follows the meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, that took place on Tuesday.

However, opposition parties indicated that they wanted 75,000 soldiers deployed instead, Mapisa-Nqakula said.

