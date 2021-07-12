A ‘cheetah’? Jacques Potgieter, Angelique Gerber in social media cheating scandal

Renate Engelbrecht

Former Springbok, Jacques Potgieter and his actor and influencer wife, Angelique Gerber are amidst a social media cheating scandal.

Cheetah rugby player, Jacques Potgieter and his wife, Angelique (known for her role in 7de Laan and former presenter of the famous reality show, Boer soek ‘n Vrou) are in the middle of a cheating scandal after the former Springbok flanker claims his social media account was hacked on Friday.

A mere week after the news of Lee-Ann Liebenberg and Nicky van der Walt’s alleged affair, Potgieter claims his personal Instagram account was hacked. A couple of Instagram stories were shared from the account, stating that Potgieter had cheated on his wife, Angelique while hanging out with female students in Bloemfontein.

These posts have now been removed. He is currently playing for the Cheetahs, campaigning in the Curry Cup.

Jacques Potgieter. Picture: fscheetahs.co.za

Soon after these stories were posted via Jacques Potgieter’s Instagram account, a cryptic story appeared on Angelique’s Instagram stories, stating that the truth always comes out.

Angelique has since also shared a post on her Instagram account, stating: “I want to apologise for the inappropriate posts that included me and which were posted without my consent. It was deeply upsetting to me. My legal team is in the process of investigating the matter.”

Angelique Potgieter’s statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The couple got married in 2016 and they have three children – a son and twin daughters – together. They often pose together on social media posts and happily share their fondness of each other with their fans.

Angelique Gerber Potgieter. Picture: angeliquegerber.co.za

On 11 June, Potgieter took to Instagram, wishing his “beautiful wife” a happy fifth anniversary.

“I am so grateful for you in my life,” the post read. “You are the best thing that could ever happen to me! I never knew how it felt to really love someone. You came to show me what real love is. Even if I can choose 1 000 times, I’ll choose you every time, over and over.”

He concluded the post saying that he loves her very much, calling her his “kleintjie”.