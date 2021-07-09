Makhadzi vs. King Monada: Who did ‘Ghanama’ better?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

King Monada released his own version of 'Ghanama' just hours after Makhadzi released hers. The beef seems to be very real.

What was supposed to a fun collaboration, celebrating the best of what Limpopo artists King Monada and Makhadzi had to offer, has turned into a bitter feud.

The latest action from both, clearly shows their differences are real and this isn’t a publicity stunt. After Makhadzi released Ghanama not featuring King Monada on Thursday, he in turn decided to remove her from his own version of the song.

He went to great lengths to replace Makhadzi’s name with another artist, Mukosi, but maintained the original lyrics and vocals.

???????????????????????? yooh! Di sa tlo boya moo pic.twitter.com/fskJmHDNlz — Charlotte (@CharlotMalatj) July 8, 2021

Makhadzi’s version received mixed reactions, as many thought it just wasn’t as good without Monada. People also said they thought the song saga had been poorly dealt with.

It all started when the hit makers started trending last week when the Moya Uri Yes singer posted a teaser of their recording session in which they can be seen dancing and singing along to Ghanama.

Makhadzi days later claimed that Monada wanted ownership rights to the song and she was not going to allow him to do so. She then said her own claims on social media were all a publicity stunt to get people excited about the release. Now the latest developments of Monada’s version won’t help, as some of her lyrics and vocals are on the music producers’ track.

The beef between the two has been labelled “childish” and hasn’t helped their reputation. However, King Monada’s Ghanama has been widely received as the better version.

Twitter reacts to King Monada’s Ghamana version:

Makhadzi made a tragic mistake to think she is irreplaceable. Mukosi replaced her with ease and King Monada is giving us the Ghanama we ordered. Monada ke Monada o ka se Monadalole. ????????????????— ????????????????????????????(•????????????????/) (@Magase_III) July 8, 2021

There is even a Zulu version.

Forget King Monada



Forget Makhadzi



This is the real Ghanama that must take us to 2022 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DbUd3vCE9J— Khutso Mamabolo (@LKMamabolo) July 8, 2021

Yall thought Monada calls himself King for nothing????



The man manufactured his own Makhadzi and released the hottest version of the song.



He is King! pic.twitter.com/gWzGwYDLZP— Denotion (@MrDenotion) July 8, 2021

This situation between Makhadzi and Monada is gonna make them lose respect especially from other artists, so unprofessional.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ????️ (@_ShaunKeyz) July 8, 2021

Makhadzi seems undeterred by the negativity. She announced her Ghanama had already reached 100,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours and is trending number 15 on YouTube Music.