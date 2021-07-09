Makhadzi vs. King Monada: Who did ‘Ghanama’ better?

What was supposed to a fun collaboration, celebrating the best of what Limpopo artists King Monada and Makhadzi had to offer, has turned into a bitter feud.
The latest action from both, clearly shows their differences are real and this isn’t a publicity stunt. After Makhadzi released Ghanama not featuring King Monada on Thursday, he in turn decided to remove her from his own version of the song.
He went to great lengths to replace Makhadzi’s name with another artist, Mukosi, but maintained the original lyrics and vocals.
Makhadzi’s version received mixed reactions, as many thought it just wasn’t as good without Monada. People also said they thought the song saga had been poorly dealt with.
It all started when the hit makers started trending last week when the Moya Uri Yes singer posted a teaser of their recording session in which they can be seen dancing and singing along to Ghanama.
Makhadzi days later claimed that Monada wanted ownership rights to the song and she was not going to allow him to do so. She then said her own claims on social media were all a publicity stunt to get people excited about the release. Now the latest developments of Monada’s version won’t help, as some of her lyrics and vocals are on the music producers’ track.
The beef between the two has been labelled “childish” and hasn’t helped their reputation. However, King Monada’s Ghanama has been widely received as the better version.
Twitter reacts to King Monada’s Ghamana version:
There is even a Zulu version.
Makhadzi seems undeterred by the negativity. She announced her Ghanama had already reached 100,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours and is trending number 15 on YouTube Music.