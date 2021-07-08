Mutodi Neshehe’s cause of death attributed to breathing problems

Kaunda Selisho

Family member says he had complications with his breathing in the hours leading up to his death.

Ever since news of his death shocked South African soapie lovers to their core, Mutodi Neshehe’s cause of death has been a question on many people’s minds.



The 46-year-old actor died last week and his family made the announcement in a statement shared on social media.

They also asked for space to deal with their loss.

An unnamed family member recently spoke to True Love and though Neshehe’s cause of death was not explicitly stated, the family member said he had complications with his breathing in the hours leading up to his death.

“He had been complaining about not breathing properly and it got worse so he was rushed to hospital where he unfortunately died,” they told the publication.

His death was announced on social media in a statement that reads: “With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. During this time the Neshehe family will ask some privacy during this mourning time.”

His wife, Leslee Dalton, also announced the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Mutodi passed this evening at 10 past 7. Rest in peace Mutodi! We love you! I will take care of our girls like you would want me to. RIP,” she wrote.

The unnamed family member who spoke to True Love also said Neshehe had been ill for some time. This is echoed by the fact that Dalton had been asking for prayers for her husband’s health since last month.



Dalton’s posts have led social media users to believe that Neshehe’s cause of death may have been Covid-related.



Neshehe’s memory was honoured in a drive-through memorial on Wednesday, 7 July 2021.

His funeral was held on Thursday morning at Doxa Deo Church and he was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery.

