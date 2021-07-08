Makhadzi labelled ‘disrespectful’ for not featuring King Monada on ‘Ganama’

The Makhadzi and King Monada saga continues. The Hakamatorikisi hitmaker, Makhadzi, released what people thought was their highly-anticipated collaboration on Thursday.
The artists have been very intentional with their marketing of the single, Ganama. The musicians from Limpopo trended last week when they posted a teaser of their recording session. It was then claimed by Makhadzi that Monada wanted to claim ownership rights to the song, causing much furore.
She later admitted it was all a publicity stunt and Ganama was released featuring Prince Benza but with no King Monada.
Makhadzi seemed to have enjoyed the publicity stunt, boasting to her fans the song would be available on many digital platforms.
When they were recording the song, Makhadzi said on her Facebook Live the track was hers and if King Monada wanted to release it, he must exclude her verse and Prince Benza’s beats as she has approached him to work on the single. She further said she wrote the song and it was her concept.
Social media have been disappointed with the supposed feud while the exclusion of King Monada has added more confusion.
Monada hasn’t promoted the song since Makhadzi said their “differences” were for show.
This “beef” may actually be real. People couldn’t understand why he wasn’t featured and they were outspoken that the song wasn’t a good one without him.
Twitter reacts to Makhadzi’s ‘Ganama’
Makhadzi has in the past struggled with recognition from the South African Music Awards (Samas). She was snubbed for this year’s awards show, not being picked for any of the categories,. Her album, Kokovha (Crawl), topped many charts lists and streaming platforms. It was submitted for consideration.