‘I’ve never felt so much pain’ Zuma’s ex LaConco recovers from Covid-19

More celebrities have also shared they are fighting the virus during the third wave.

Real Housewives of Durban reality star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco says she has never felt so much pain in her life due to fighting Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the fiancee of former president Jacob Zuma said she hasn’t “consumed so much medication” in her life as she fought the virus.

I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all I’m grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa… pic.twitter.com/No1JeWywm6 — LaConco (@la_conco) July 4, 2021

LaConco also shared on Instagram that she lost some weight due to her illness. With her recovery, she managed to spend a day at the spa.

As the third wave grips South Africa, many celebrities have posted on social media they have tested positive for coronavirus. One of them is Safta nominated actress Nokuthula Mavuso. She starred in M-Net’s Lioness and Mzansi Magic’s Abomama.

Sharing daily updates on Twitter since her positive test last week, she wrote, “day 5 of what I thought was a ‘cold’, kanti Covid-19. Slight cough. No body ache, sore throat has subsided, not feeling tired.”

I wouldn’t wish Covid on anyone. Hlalani emakhaya. Ibuhlungu lento. Recovery isn’t gonna be quick or easy. Taking it one day at a time. — ????Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 3, 2021

Singer Leanne Dlamini confirmed that most of her family is battling Covid-19 but her two children tested negative.

“It’s almost impossible isolating from children when all the adults have Covid.

“This virus is evil. We also currently have so many family members and friends who have contracted Covid this week. It’s been very taxing emotionally and physically but God has been our strength.”