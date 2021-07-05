Multimedia
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
5 Jul 2021
9:23 am

Lost belongings, beach scuffle: Viewers react to ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Sunday's episode of Moja Love's 'Uyajola 9/9' was just chaotic.

Sunday's episode of Moja Love's 'Uyajola 9/9' was just chaotic. Picture: Screengrab, Twitter

The latest season of Mzsani’s favourite cheating show, Uyajola 9/9, has not disappointed. And on Sunday night’s episode, viewers wanted to start a GoFundMe page for one of the participants.

The Moja Love reality show, hosted by Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, was in Cape Town in the latest instalment. He was there to help Sophia and Analisa figure out if their boyfriends were cheating.

However, Analisa’s segment stole the show. Jub Jub, on the hunt, caught her boyfriend with another woman on the beach, with cameras on hand for everyone to see.

As chaos and a scuffled ensued, the other woman lost her jacket and phone, and that seemed to be her biggest worry. In the episode, she expresses that she, too, was played and had no idea who Analisa was and that he wasn’t single.

The reactions to the episode made it one of the top trends on Twitter, with viewers suggesting to get funds going to get her a new phone.

Hilarious reactions to ‘Uyajola 9/9’ episode

