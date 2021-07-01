Cindy Mahlangu and soccer star Bongani Zungu are still dating

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rumours swirled in February that the couple may have split after a compromising video emerged of Zungu kissing another woman.

Actress Cindy Mahlangu and soccer player Bongani Zungu have made it clear things between them are still on.

The couple’s relationship was placed in doubt after numerous rumours and reports suggested Zungu had cheated, resulting in a spilt. Well, the couple have come out on their Instagram stories so say they are still going strong.

Zungu who plays his football in Scotland for Rangers FC posted a sweet short video of the two with Mahlangu‘s arm on her partner. Tagging the actress, he wrote: “It’s all love.”

In February, Zungu was in hot water after a video surfaced with his teammates breaking lockdown protocols by going to a party. This left his manager, Steven Gerard, fuming as he was subsequently suspended from playing football for a few games. The video also showed the football star kissing a woman on the cheek, the lady captioned her post “mad couple”.

Bongani Zungu struggling with game time but still breaks the Covid-19 rules and goes partying smh. His time at Rangers will soon come to an end. pic.twitter.com/g7SykjkDgh — Gugulethu Mntambo (@fozagugulethu) February 18, 2021

The couple did not comment on the picture above, but it appears months later they have moved on.

They made their relationship official in August last year. The Blood & Water actress who also appeared on The Queen shared a sweet video of her enjoying a snack and dancing along to a tune before the Bafana Bafana midfielder comes up behind her, lightly holds her neck and plants a kiss near her mouth.

The actress then exasperatedly says “babe!” before the video cuts.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu of ‘The Queen’ officially a couple

On the professional side, Zungu won his first title with Rangers in May when they won the Scottish Premiership. Mahlangu is set to appear on season two of the very successful Netflix series, Blood & Water.