Jen Bala’s most relatable pregnancy reels

Loyiso Bala's wife is counting down the days to her due date by making some relatable pregnancy reels.

What used to be considered a somewhat lonely and isolated experience is now something that expectant parents can enjoy by themselves, share with their partners or share with other social media users, thanks to relatable pregnancy reels.

Soon-to-be mom of three, Jen Bala, is killing it with her relatable pregnancy reels.

Jen is married to award-winning musician and television broadcaster Loyiso Bala and the couple are currently raising little girls named Kenzie and Tori. They are also expecting their third child.

As they count down to the day they get to meet their new baby, Jen has been filling her Instagram with the most relatable pregnancy reels.

Check out some of our faves below:

1. Have some me time…

Having someone else offer to help look after the kids is every mom’s dream but there’s no denying that no one gets those kids quite like you do.

2. The bigger they are, the harder (it is for them to do things for themselves)

A baby’s growth can be quite rapid in those last few weeks which makes it harder for expectant moms to do things for themselves. There will still be those moms that insist on trying.

3. His side of the bed

Some heterosexual couples experience this magical occurrence where only one parent can hear the kids when they wake up in the middle of the night and we’ll give you three guesses which parent that is.

So, according to the hack in this reel, that must be because of a magical sound-proof feature on his side of the bed.

4. When baby gets stronger

Ask any expectant mom and she’ll be able to tell you how those cute little flutters you feel when baby kicks in the beginning can become somewhat uncomfortable over time as baby gets bigger and stronger as their date of birth approaches.

For more reels, head over to Jen’s Instagram page.

