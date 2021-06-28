IN PICS: 5 times Thahane and Lorch hinted at a relationship

Kaunda Selisho

Actress Natasha Thahane and Orlando Pirates soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch have taken their relationship to the next level: the baecation.

There’s a saying that states “hindsight is 20/20” and when it comes to Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s relationship, it seems the signs were there all along.

Fans of Thahane and Lorch went on a mission to connect the dots after one nosey Twitter user zoomed in on Thahane’s sunglasses in an effort to find out who she is on holiday with.

According to social media users, here are the five times Thahane and Lorch made no effort to hide their relationship:

1. The beige leather couch

The dynamic in this relationship seems to work on an “I’ll take a picture of you if you take a picture of me” basis. Perhaps that is why they usually end up posing in front of the same background.

Had to check my investigative skills it is proven that Lorch and Natasha are seeing each other pic.twitter.com/gwpCrgXXbu — Pabi Dior ???? (@Paballo_Thabete) June 27, 2021

2. That doorway

3. The pool

The couple took to their respective Instagram stories to confirm they were on holiday and they chose to use exactly the same vantage point.

Can never be a coincidence ???????? Natasha & Lorch pic.twitter.com/6jQdNMR6h8 — The Furious One (@Trevor_Mpilo) June 27, 2021

4. The armbands

Well, they couldn’t exactly escape this one since they’re in the same place.

Lorch and Natasha… Great couple though…. pic.twitter.com/RdUR4ueCei — Your #BestSellingAuthor (@MeshackBevhula) June 27, 2021

5. The holiday shot

This infamous holiday shot of Thahane and Lorch standing in the water is the shot seen across social media and the reason people started looking into the couple’s social media posts.

Lorch appearing on Natasha shades ????. But they make a good couple pic.twitter.com/GmBuCilElx — Thabanijuju???????????????? (@_Thabanijuju) June 27, 2021

Natasha Thahane even paid homage to the infamous Nella Rose audio about yachts in Dubai, asses and thongs:

Natasha and Lorch they think ????they can fool the whole south African ????private envestigators???????? pic.twitter.com/6yxARusJDn — ♈???????????????? (@Vocab4Real) June 27, 2021

So Natasha was even twerking for Lorch ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lduN732xrH — ♈???????????????? (@Vocab4Real) June 27, 2021

Thembinkosi Lorch must have enjoyed helping her create that content!