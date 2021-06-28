Lil Kim’s honorary performance brings Queen Latifah to tears

Asanda Matlhare

Rapper Lil Kim performed in honour of Queen Latifah at the 2021 BET Awards alongside hip hop legends, MC Lyte and Monie Love.

Twitter users were impressed by Lil Kim’s performance and her designer Prada outfit and they shared their thoughts on the official BET Awards hashtag.

One thing about Lil Kim, she gonna give us a designer bang #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/CngOkBvrtE — Vontay is Typing… (@ayeyovontay_) June 28, 2021

LIL’ KIM! Legends honoring legends! That’s how it should be! #BETAwards — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) June 28, 2021

Queen Latifah, the recipient of the lifetime achievement award, began her rap career with the Flavour Unit. She then released a solo album in 1989 titled All Hail The Queen. She went on to release the 1993 classic Black Reign.

As an actress she currently stars in one of the biggest shows on television, the Fox drama The Equalizer – a role that was originally played by Denzel Washington in the films Equalizer and Equalizer 2.

Latifah said she was grateful for the recognition.

“Thank you everyone, thank you my sisters, you are my sisters in the name of rap,” she said.

The recipient of the lifetime achievement award added, “I am so extremely moved, let me just say I want to thank God because God designed this whole thing to be this way.”

Fans were shocked when Lil Kim said on the red carpet interview she wanted to do a Verzus with rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I would love to do a Verzus with Nicki, I’d love to see that,” she said.

Lil Kim wants a verzus battle with Nicki Minaj, who y’all got y’all money on?

pic.twitter.com/keuYnYIcNQ — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 27, 2021

Tweeps said they were looking forward to the battle.

You know what I would actually like to see this Lil Kim and Nicki Verzus, just so Kim can finally realize what we’ve all been saying from the jump ???????? pic.twitter.com/M6wWusqq1R — Phillip (@PhillipOlevic) June 28, 2021

Verzuz is an American webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, that airs on Verzuz TV.

Verzuz was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic as a virtual DJ battle, with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz facing off in its first iteration through an Instagram Live broadcast in March 2020

It’s no secret that the two rappers have ongoing beef that has not been resolved.

According to reports made by E! News, Kim and Minaj’s feud goes back years, most notably to 2011, when Kim released Black Friday, which was also on Minaj’s debut album title, Pink Friday, and called Minaj a “Lil’ Kim clone” and a “wannabe”.

Minaj’s songs, Roman’s Revenge, Tragedy, Y.U. Mad, Stupid Hoe and I Am Your Leader are all thought to be about Kim.