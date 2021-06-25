Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ripped, tattooed, these Euro 2020 soccer players are also proud family men too.

European football biggest competition, Euro 2020 is going into the knockout stages this weekend and it’s not just the football that has people glued to their screens.

The teams battling it out in the last 16 include Italy, France, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Wales, England, Spain, Sweden and Croatia.

Portugal are the defending champions, winning the title in 2016 led by international superstar and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, and hoping to take it once again. Ronaldo’s accolades don’t just include being one of the greats, but the forward’s good looks have grabbed as much attention and many sexiest titles over the years.

So who are the other hot Euro 2020 players?

Here are the top five sexiest players in Euro 2020:

Jason Denayer

The Belgium centre back when not on national duty plays for the French club, Lyon. The 25 year old’s infectious smile and dreadlocks tick the boxes for some. Born in Brussels to a Congolese mother and Belgium father, he joined Lyon in 2018. Family is central to the defender’s life, including outdoor activities and photography.

If there is a lucky partner in his life, Denayer keeps his personal life very private.

Raphael Varane

The French star who plays for super club Real Madrid has finally been recognised as one of the best defenders in the world. He has won 18 titles with Madrid, including four Champions League title and the World Cup for France in 2018.

The family man, 28, is married and has two children, posting his family regularly on his Instagram account. Off the field, his good looks have landed him a Hugo Boss ambassador role, with some TV advertisements seen around the world.

Take a look:

Pau Torres

The Spanish player is not as well known, especially after his national team selection took many by surprise. The 24-year-old Villareal player was picked over veterans Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

Winning the Europa League in May, it was his pearly blue eyes and tall stature that grabbed our attention. He is also rumoured to be joining English club Manchester United in the summer transfer window. His strong display on the pitch keeps getting noticed and we feel in a year or two, the modelling gigs will be piling up too.

Memphis Depay

Before Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey were the “it” couple, Depay and Harvey were once the young budding couple. The Dutch forward even proposed to the beauty. He has played for many big clubs, including Manchester United and has just signed for Barcelona FC.

Never shy to show off his ripped tattooed figure and the infamous lion tattoo on his back, Depay’s lifestyle is very much of a global trotter. He has plenty more admirers, particularly swooning over his gym routine.

Cristiano Ronaldo

It probably would be an injustice if any list of the sexiest men in football doesn’t include the Portuguese forward, with countless titles, accolades and millions of followers around the world. He reached a big milestone this week as the most followed person on Instagram, more than 300 million. The Euro 2020 player’s image has evolved over the last couple of years, married to Italian beauty Georgina Rodríguez as they raise four children together.

No stranger to shirtless pictures and his ripped physique, Ronaldo has been a dream man for a generation and it’s hard not to see why.