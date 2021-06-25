WATCH: Anele Mdoda on dropping the ‘strong black woman’ narrative

Lerato Maimela

Anele Mdoda and Unathi seem to be on the same page when it comes to women dropping their 'strong' personas and showcasing their softer sides

Radio personality Anele Mdoda recently spread some powerful words of wisdom on dropping the “strong black woman” narrative during Khutso Theledi’s radio show segment.

The video has since gone viral on social media with women being inspired by Anele’s advice and celebrities such as Unathi sharing the video in agreement with Anele’s sentiments.

In the video Anele begins by telling women: “You don’t have to be strong any longer ladies. Be soft. Be flowers. Be dolls. Be vulnerable. Be taken care of.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

The radio personality then goes on to tap into the “strong black women” narrative and how it is a tool used by many people to manipulate women and burden them with unnecessary problems and issues which Anele refers to as “BS”.

“That strong black woman thing is a trick that they sell you so that they can load you with BS and then expect you to be able to bounce back from it. You don’t bounce back from it,” she said.

Khutso and her co-hosts are heard in the background of the video voicing agreement with what she is saying.

ALSO READ: Anele dishes on new season of ‘Celebrity Game Night’ and own talk show

The video ends off with Anele Mdoda giving women advice on how to properly and healthily “bounce back” from hardship and difficult situations.

“You don’t bounce back. You go to therapy. You heal. You close yourself off. You recuperate and you come back, but what you’re not going to do is be strong for someone else’s child,” Mdoda said.

Unathi shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption: “THIS @zintathu ENKOSI……It’s not my responsibility to make my partner happy. It’s not HIS RESPONSIBILITY to make me happy. It’s our individual responsibility to work on our own happiness. So that when we meet we meet in happiness and LOVE and being the best versions of our selves with eachother. WHEN I GOT THIS MY ENTIRE LIFE CHANGED????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️WOAW MNTANANDINI endimthandayo”.