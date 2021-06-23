Kaunda Selisho

Bonang's R79k outfit is a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look that worked perfectly for her Sex and the City inspired day.

Have you ever walked into a store, seen something you liked, considered getting it and then quickly changed your mind after looking at the price tag?

Well, after seeing Bonang’s R79,000 outfit recently, we don’t think that’s an experience Africa’s media darling has ever had.

Bonang Matheba recently moved to New York for the foreseeable future and if her Instagram account is anything to go by, she’s owning the Big Apple.

She has been there since the end of May with no signs of slowing down.

Bonang’s R79k outfit made waves when the star joined her friends for some drinks and lunch on the water followed by a night out on the town.

Breaking down Bonang’s R79k outfit

The dress: what some would assume is an ordinary, but fabulous, khaki dress is actually a Bottega Veneta design from its Spring/Summer 2021 range. According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the dress retails for $3,400.00. At the current exchange rate, that’s about R48,000.

The bag: Bonang chose to pair the bag with another item from Bottega Veneta – a double knot mini bag that costs $1250.00 (R18,000).

The shoes: Bonang and stylist Harrison Crite finished the look off with strappy sandals from the design house worth $890.00 (R12,600).

Rounded off, her outfit costs a whopping total of R79,000.

Bottega Veneta is an Italian luxury fashion house in Milan, Italy and founded in 1966.

The fashion house designs items for men and women and its offerings include ready-to-wear outifts, handbags, shoes, accessories and jewellery as well as fragrances.

Matheba and Crite have been working together for years. Their most notable looks took Instagram by storm during 2016’s New York Fashion week.