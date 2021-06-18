WATCH: Mampintsha apologises for abusing Babes Wodumo

Kaunda Selisho

In the trailer for Uthando Lodumo, we get to watch as Mampintsha apologises to Babes Wodumo's family ahead of their wedding.

Much like Somizi and Mohale’s wedding special, Uthando Lodumo follows gqom superstars Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha (Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo) in the build-up to their traditional wedding.

“We’re an open book in the way we live our lives,” Babes says in the trailer for Showmax Original reality series.

If the trailer is anything to go by, we don’t only get to watch as Mampintsha apologises, we get a behind the scenes look at the moment the West Ink Records founder proposed to Babes Wodumo live on air on Gagasi FM in October 2020.

We also get to see the pair go through marriage counselling, lobola negotiations and pregnancy all the way to their vibrant traditional wedding in April 2021.

Mampintsha apologises

Despite their meteoric rise to fame and the bags of money they made in the process, the couple trended on social media in 2019 after Mampintsha’s abusive ways were exposed.

“The trailer suggests Mampintsha is still dealing with the aftermath of that controversy, as his initial letter to Babes’ family is rejected; we see him apologising to Babes’ parents and we see Babes worrying about whether her family will turn Mampintsha’s family away at the gate,” says Showmax.

Uthando Lodumo is produced and directed by South African Film and Television Award (Safta) winner Thomas Gumede and Safta nominee Lungile Radu through their production company, Parental Advisory.

“No one will be able to predict everything that happens in this show,” Gumede said. “We know it’s going to start a lot of conversations.”

All three episodes of Uthando Lodumo will be available to binge watch on 30 June 2021.

