Royal update: Prince Charles is ‘immensely sensitive’

'Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, he is immensely sensitive' - Stewart Pearce

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be open to mending their relationships with the royal family, Prince Charles is very shy and super sensitive to the family drama, while William and Harry have reached a bumpy road in their relationship.

Prince William is sick and tired of royal family drama

The relationship between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry has been a little awkward ever since Harry decided to exit the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

The News reported a source close to Prince William said: “The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly.”

The brothers are set to meet again soon since the death of Prince Philip for the unveiling of a memorial to their late mother, Princess Diana.

“They’ve agreed to put their differences aside in public, but behind closed doors everyone is bracing for a showdown. Harry and William’s relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues,” said the source.

Prince Charles is ‘immensely sensitive’ and can’t handle Harry’s criticism of royals

Princess Diana’s former voice coach, Stewart Pearce, spoke to US Weekly, saying that Prince Charles cannot handle Prince Harry’s criticism of the royal family because he is “immensely sensitive”.

“Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we only see his public personality. In private he is immensely sensitive,” Pearce said.

Pearce said Charles hides away from his problems if he cannot deal with them because of his sensitivity, but also noted that Prince Harry might be trying to fix that issue.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share pictures of baby Lilibet in the royal family group chat

You may be wondering whether Lilibet looks more like her mother or father, but the royal family cannot relate.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Harry and Meghan have shared pictures of their newborn daughter to the royal family’s Whatsapp chat group.

This could be the couple’s way of waving the white flag and signaling they are open to sharing their family and lives with their royal family members.