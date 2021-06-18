Will Angelina Jolie rekindle things with her ex-husband?

Asanda Matlhare

Actress Angelina Jolie was seen twice at ex Johnny Lee Miller's home.

According to Vanity Fair ex-lovers Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller were recently spotted together.

Well, sort of. Jolie spent her birthday in New York City and was seen twice leaving Miller’s home.

“During her birthday trip to NYC, Angelina Jolie has been revisiting the past by spending quality time at her first husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment,” reported the publication.

The pair were married from 1996 to 1999.

The report detailed how they were married six months after meeting.

“Jolie, who was just 20 years old at the time, revealed that for the special occasion she wore black rubber pants and Miller’s T-shirt with his name written on it in her own blood. It’s your husband. You’re about to marry him. You can sacrifice a little to make it really special she told the New York Times following the ceremony.”

“The two actors separated in September 1997 citing their busy careers and their divorce was made official in February 1999.

They have remained friends ever since and Jolie has previously expressed regret over their break up, saying in a 2004 interview with B magazine that divorcing Miller “was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done”.

E! News said the Maleficent actress was spotted at her ex-husband’s apartment for the second time this week but this time with her son, Pax.

“Angelina was spotted at his place in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York, along with her 17-year-old son Pax on Tuesday, June 15. Wearing a navy dress and beige heels, she held a white sweatshirt draped on her arm as she left with Pax, who was dressed casually in a pink checked flannel,” reported E! News.

It also appears that Jolie added new ink to her collection

“The actress recently added a quote from astronomer Galileo Galilei on her forearm. The design reads ‘Eppur si muove,’ which translates to ‘And yet it moves’ in Italian,” Page Six reported

According to Page Six, the quote dates back to 1633 when Galileo was forced to recant his (true) statement that the Earth moves around the sun.