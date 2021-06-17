Toothless TikTok sensation proudly flaunts her dentures

Asanda Matlhare

TikTok star from Dunkirk, New York proudly flaunts her dentures after losing her teeth while she was pregnant.

Toothless TikTok sensation Alicia Hebner, who goes by the name of Princess Glitter Head on social media, now proudly flaunts her dentures.

The 36-year-old mother’s TikTok videos went viral under the hashtag “toothless tik tok catfish”.

The TikTok star now has 1.4 million followers thanks to her transformation videos in which she can be seen applying make-up and putting in her dentures.

According to The Sun the toothless TikTok New York native lost her teeth while she was pregnant with her first daughter 15 years ago.

“Alicia suffered an extreme loss of calcium which led to her teeth becoming hollow and brittle on the inside and randomly falling out,” The Sun reported

The publication said “she was unaware she was genetically predisposed to extreme calcium loss during pregnancy”.

While it is unknown what the toothless TikTok star does for a living, she enjoys playing around with make-up.

Why teeth fall out during pregnancy

According to Vision Alert, hormonal changes during pregnancy can increase the acidity in the mouth, leading to an increase in cavities.

“This also can be due to an increased sugar intake caused by cravings and a decrease in attention to preventive dental care,” said obstetrician and gynaecologist Meredith Watson-Locklear .

Watson-Locklear added that ligaments and bones in the mouth “temporarily loosen during pregnancy, resulting in teeth wiggling slightly. This doesn’t increase tooth loss, but it can be alarming. Other conditions can also lead to loose teeth, so it’s a good idea to get this checked out and confirm the reason for the movement.”

Recommended dental care during pregnancy includes dental cleaning and assessment every six months.

“Poor oral hygiene has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, respiratory infection and oral osteoporosis,” Watson-Locklear said.