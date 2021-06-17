Leanne Dlamini on raising daughters with a healthy body image

Asanda Matlhare

Leanne Dlamini has declared herself a 'body-positive mama raising body-positive daughters' to remedy body image issues.

Media personality and singer Leanne Dlamini announced on Instagram this week that over the past few months she had to do a serious introspection for the way she was speaking to herself.

“I had to do a serious self-check over the last couple of months and apologise to myself and my daughters for the way I was speaking to myself and what I was allowing them to see and hear.

The negative self-talk I was doing was almost out of control after gaining weight this past year and there was no way I was going to raise girls who didn’t love their bodies,” wrote Dlamini in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEANNE KISTAN-DLAMINI (@iamleanned)

The media personality said she was a “body-positive mama raising body-positive daughters”, and lamented how young girls were taught to hate their bodies.

“Our girls don’t just simply decide to hate their bodies, we teach them to,” said Dlamini.

She encouraged parents to raise children who were positive about their bodies.

“Mamas, let’s raise girls and boys who love their bodies despite their size! All bodies are good bodies! How boring would it be if we all looked the same?”

Leanne Dlamini’s healthy habits

In an older Instagram post, the media personality said she was a mother that was concerned about what her children consumed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEANNE KISTAN-DLAMINI (@iamleanned)

The singer said she supported her children consuming shakes to receive their nutrients, because they didn’t like vegetables.

“We’ve included @the_harvest_table kids shake into their diet because the reality is they don’t always eat all their fruits and veggies but getting all the nutrients into their diet has never been easier. Each serving contains prebiotics, probiotics, protein, magnesium, Barleygrass juice and lions mane mushrooms for a healthy brain,” she said.