Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
17 Jun 2021
10:48 am

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s latest post has fans concerned about Will

Kaunda Selisho

Just like after the 'entanglement' saga, fans shared their thoughts about how Will must feel. 

Tupac and Jada, left, Will Smith, right. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Once again, messages of support for Will Smith have come streaming in from social media users around the world after his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, shared a poem from her famous friend, rapper Tupac Shakur.

Earlier this week, Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram to share a video of a poem Shakur wrote for her back when they were younger. It was also on the eve of what would have been his 50th birthday.

In the video, Pinkett-Smith can be heard reminiscing about the poems and letters he wrote to her over the years when he was still alive. The pair reportedly became friends on the first day of high school at the Baltimore School for the Arts.

The poem is titled Lost Souls and Pinkett-Smith shared that although “Pac” (as she affectionately calls him) had a song of a similar name, the poem he wrote for her serves as the original concept for that song.

RELATED: We are all Will Smith’s dad bod right now (and loving it)

Fans concerned about Will Smith

Just like they did after the entanglement saga, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Were Jada and Tupac dating?

Although speculation has been rife over the years that Jada and Tupac were boyfriend and girlfriend, Pinkett-Smith insists they were just friends.

“There was a time when I was like, ‘just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes’… And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both,” Pinkett-Smith said in a past interview with Howard Stern.

In a past interview of his own, Smith admitted to having been jealous of their friendship and their “love” in the early days of their relationship.

He added that he struggled to get along with Tupac, despite Pinkett-Smith insisting that they were so alike.

“I was deeply, deeply insecure and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship,” admitted Smith.

Last year Pinkett-Smith admitted to having an “entanglement” with family friend August Alsina during an episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

Since then, the definition of the word entanglement has been expanded to refer to “a complicated or compromising relationship or situation”.

WATCH: Get an inside tour of Will and Jada Smith’s mansion

